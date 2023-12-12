Sukhu cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvendra Goma took oath as ministers

Shimla: Two more ministers have been entered in the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu cabinet of Himachal Pradesh. On Tuesday evening, Rajesh Dharmani from Bilaspur and Yadvindra Goma Sukhu from Kangra joined the cabinet.

At around 4:45 pm, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office and secrecy to both ministers at Raj Bhavan, Shimla. On this occasion, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, ministers, and other dignitaries were also present.

Rajesh is the only Congress MLA from Bilaspur. He is an MLA from Ghumarwin Assembly. Bilaspur was waiting for the post of minister for the last one year. This decision was taken late at night and the oath was taken today.

There is a wave of happiness among his supporters due to the news of his joining the cabinet. On Tuesday morning, workers and Congress officials arrived outside Rajesh Dharmani’s house in Ghumarwin to congratulate him. Kangra’s Jaisinghpur MLA Yadavindra Goma has also been made a minister.

Preparation to change portfolio also

It is being told that there are preparations to change the portfolio of some ministers. According to the information received, there are preparations to make a Brahmin, a Rajput and a Scheduled Caste face ministers. At present, only two ministers have been made.

Yadvendra Goma, MLA from Jaisinghpur assembly constituency of Kangra district, won his first election from Scheduled Caste quota in 2012. Whereas lost the elections in 2017. Win second election in 2022. His father Milkhi Ram Goma has been MLA three times.

It is being told that Yadavendra Goma has become a minister on the recommendation of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Because the National President had recommended making two ministers from the Scheduled Caste quota in the state.

At the same time, any one of the three Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala, Sanjay Ratan from Jwalamukhi and Bhawani Singh Pathania from Fatehpur can be made minister later.