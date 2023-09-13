Vacancy in SBI, recruitment will be done on 2000 posts of Probationary Officer

SBI has released bumper vacancies for the posts of officers. Under this, recruitment will be done on 2000 posts of Probationary Officer across the country.

For which candidates will be able to apply online by visiting SBI’s official website sbi.co.in till 27 September. Candidates will be selected based on written test and interview.

If selected in the recruitment process, the candidate will be given a salary ranging from Rs 41 thousand 490 to Rs 63 thousand 840 every month. Candidates who have completed graduation will be able to apply for the bumper vacancy in SBI.

In the recruitment process, candidates will be selected based on written test and interview. Then final posting will be given on the basis of merit.