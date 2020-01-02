Sanjauli-IGMC road to turn into ‘smart’ pedestrian path

Shimla : If one goes by the Shimla Smart City Mission plan, the 1,500-m Sanjauli-Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) road is set to become the first “smart” pedestrian path.

“It will have the lighting facility and also the public address system,” said Shimla Smart City Mission project engineers.

The pedestrian path aims at easing traffic chaos at the IGMC gate, which remains choked due to heavy rush of patients and their attendants.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today laid the foundation stone of the Rs 17.36-crore pedestrian path from Sanjauli to the IGMC, which can be considered a New Year gift.

Thakur said the path would have “smart” poles with speakers, CCTV cameras and the Wi-Fi facility to ensure safety of pedestrians. It would be an added attraction. “The path will have a digital signage and monkey repellent devices,” he added.

In winter, the movement of ambulances on the Sanjauli-IGMC road remains affected. For pedestrians too, it is unsafe as it turns slippery. “We are exploring the possibility of running a golf cart on the road. Since the entire path will be covered, pedestrians can take a stroll,” said Pankaj Rai, Municipal Commissioner.

The project aims at widening the existing Sanjauli-IGMC road. “We will set up plazas, parks and curves,” said Nitin Garg, project director, Shimla Smart City Mission. Garg said vehicles would not be allowed on the pedestrian path, which would have a direct entry to the IGMC. The area around the IGMC gate and dental college would be widened, he added. “Though the SMC has not set any deadline for the project, the tendering process is under way,” Garg said. He said they had got the funds for the project. “We will fix the deadline once the tender is awarded. The DPR is ready,” he added.

