ED action four arrested in scholarship scam

Shimla: Taking action in the scholarship scam, ED has arrested four people. Which also includes Rajdeep Josan and Krishna Kumar. Both of them were partners of ASAMS Education Group.

Apart from this, Hitesh Gandhi, Vice Chairman, KC Group of Institutions, and Arvind Rajta, then officer of the Scholarship Branch of the Education Department are also involved.

The arrested accused were produced by the ED in the court in Shimla, where the court ordered to send the accused to ED custody for five days.

ED had started an investigation in the scholarship scam on the basis of FIR registered by CBI shimla.It is alleged that the State Education Department, private institutions, and bank officials together committed a scam of more than Rs 200 crore.

ED investigation has revealed that Rajdeep Joson and Krishna Kumar, in connivance with Skill Development Society through M/s ASAMS, committed a scam by presenting fake documents in the scholarship for SC/ST/OBC students.

Similarly, the KC Group of Institutions of accused Hitesh Gandhi committed fraud. Investigation has revealed that Education Department official Arvind Rajta kept verifying it and accused Hitesh Gandhi kept transferring the scholarship amount to different accounts.

Earlier, searches were conducted at 24 locations in four states and a provisional attachment order amounting to Rs 4.42 crore was issued on 31 March 2022 which was confirmed by the adjudicating authority, PMLA LD.