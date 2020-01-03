Army recruitment rally in Una from January 9 to 20

Una : An Army recruitment rally for the youth of Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts will be held at Indira Stadium in Una city from January 9 to 20.

Army Recruitment Officer Col N Satish inspected the stadium and interacted with district officials, who were led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary.

Colonel Satish cautioned the aspirants to be wary of cheats who promise to get the youth recruited in exchange of money. He said the selection process was fair and if anyone approached the youth with such a promise, they should inform the police.

Chaudhary said the departments concerned had been directed to make necessary arrangements like drinking water and uninterrupted power supply at the venue. He said arrangements for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on Una in front of the recruitment venue had also been planned.

