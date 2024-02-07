22 year old youth dies after being hit by HRTC bus

A 22-year-old youth died after being hit by an HRTC bus near the Bilaspur bus stand on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and started further action, while angry people who reached the spot broke the glass of the bus. The Additional Superintendent of Police took the opportunity to pacify the angry people.

The youth has been identified as Raghuveer. The young man was going for his work when he was hit by an HRTC bus going from Sarkaghat to Shimla and he died on the spot.

DSP Bilaspur Madan Dhiman said that a case has been registered against the HRTC driver. The cause of the accident is being investigated.