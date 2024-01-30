Orange alert of heavy rain and snowfall for two days in eight districts

Shimla: The weather is expected to change in the plains, central and high mountain areas of Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday night. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the western disturbance will be active in the state after 1:00 pm tonight.

Due to its effect, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in many parts of central and high hill districts Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Sirmaur on January 31 and February 1.

There is a forecast of rain in the plains and low lying areas. Apart from this, yellow alert of thunderstorm and lightning has also been issued in many plain areas today. However, except for one or two high mountain places, the weather is expected to remain clear on February 2.

But, the second western disturbance is likely to become active on February 3. Due to its effect, rain and snowfall is expected to continue in many parts of the state till February 4. On February 5, there may be rain and snowfall at one or two places in the high mountains.

During this period the average maximum temperature is likely to be below normal. While the minimum temperature is likely to remain near normal.

Meteorologist Sandeep Sharma of Shimla Center said that there is a possibility of a drop of four to five degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature. He said that there has been minus 100 percent rainfall and snowfall in the state in January.

The state has recorded 100 percent less rainfall than normal between January 1 and 30. In eight districts of the state, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una, there has been 100 percent less cloud cover than normal. Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Chamba have received 99 percent less rainfall than normal.

minimum temperature

Minimum temperature in Shimla 4.2, Sandarnagar 2.2, Bhuntar 1.9, Kalpa -2.6, Dharamshala 6.4, Una 4.2, Nahan 7.4, Palampur 3.5, Solan 2.5, Manali 1.1, Kangra 5.0, Mandi 2.7, Bilaspur 4.7, Hamirpur 3.5, Dalhousie 3.7, Jubbadhatti 5.4, Kufri 2.3, Kukumseri -4.9, Narkanda 0.4, Bharmour 3.7, Rekong Peo 0.3, Seubag 2.0, Dhaulakuan 5.4, Barthin 3.2, Samdo -4.2, Paonta Sahib 8.0, Sarahan 2.5 and Dehragopipur recorded 10.0 degrees Celsius.