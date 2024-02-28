Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu tenders his resignation, Congress may announce new leader by evening, Congress government is in danger

Shimla: Amidst the resentment of ministers and MLAs, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu has resigned from the post. Congress can select a new leader by evening. The party has sent observers to talk to the MLAs.

Sukhwinder took this step about an hour after the resignation of angry minister Vikramaditya. Vikramaditya, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra, has accused CM Sukhwinder Sukhu of insulting him without taking his name.

He said that the MLAs were also ignored, the result of which was visible yesterday. Now the ball is in the court of the high command. ,

Rajendra Rana, an MLA who cross-voted, had demanded the Congress high command to remove Sukhu from the post of CM.

On the other hand, Himachal Assembly Speaker has expelled 11 BJP MLAs from the House. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur is also included in these. Jairam Thakur met the Governor on Wednesday morning and demanded a floor test.

Thakur took this step after the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. In the elections, 6 Congress and 3 independent MLAs voted in favor of the BJP candidate. After this, crisis started looming on the Sukhu government.

Vikramaditya, who resigned, is a contender for the post of CM.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh are considered strong contenders for the post of Chief Minister.

Vikramaditya said, “The election was fought in the name of late father Virbhadra. He won the election. The government is not able to provide 2 yards of land for his statue.

It does not matter whether the government is there or not. Now we will see the situation and take a decision in the coming days. Will take.”

​