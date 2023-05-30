Eight km One-Way from Surajtal to Bharatpur, Leh-Manali Road Opened for Traffic from Both Sides

Shimla: The Manali-Leh road has been restored for two-way traffic from Monday. Considering the piles of snow on the roadside at Baralacha Pass, the traffic will remain one-way for the time being in the eight-kilometer stretch from Surajtal to Bharatpur.

To keep the traffic smooth in Baralacha, the Lahaul-Spiti administration has fixed a time limit. Vehicles from Darcha towards Leh will be allowed to move only between 6 am and 9 am.

On the other hand, vehicles coming from Sarchu to Manali will be allowed between 12 noon to 3 pm. The Hotel Association Lahaul-Spiti had demanded from the administration that the Manali-Leh road be opened for two-way vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul-Spiti Rahul Kumar said that the timetable should also be strictly followed to keep the traffic smooth.