Major accident near the Himachal-Uttarakhand border, car fell into a deep ditch, 6 including a couple died

Shimla: An uncontrolled vehicle fell into a deep ditch on Wednesday in the Teuni area of the border police station of Himachal Pradesh in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Due to this, a total of six people including the couple traveling in the vehicle and two innocent children died on the spot.

While one person has been taken to the hospital in an injured condition. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) spokesperson said today an Alto vehicle with registration number: UK-07-DU-4719 lost control and fell into a deep gorge near Hansyun village in the Tuni area.

On receiving the information, the rescue team with the help of the local police force sent all the dead bodies from the ditch to the Government Primary Health Center, Tuni for further action. The said vehicle was going from Pandranu (Himachal) to Dasaun (Uttarakhand).

The spokesperson said that 06 persons traveling in the car in the accident were Sanju, age 35 years, Suraj, age 35 years, Sheetal wife Suraj, age 25 years, Sajanna daughter Savita Devi, age 21 years, Divyansh son Jeet Bahadur, age 10 years, Yash son Suraj, aged 5 years and resident of Village Senj, Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, died on the spot.

Whereas Jeet Bahadur S/o Sukh Bahadur, Age 36 Years Resident Res: Village Senj, P.O. Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh has been sent to Government Primary Health Center Tuni in a seriously injured condition.

