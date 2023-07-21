 Yellow alert for rain in the state till July 25

Shimla: The rainy season is still continuing in Himachal Pradesh. Director of the Meteorological Center Surendra Paul says that the Western Disturbance is still active in the state. Similarly, there is a possibility of bad weather in the state till July 25.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains till July 24. In such a situation, people have been asked to be alert. Especially it has been advised to stay away from rivers and drains.

On Thursday, Una recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees, Bharmour recorded a minimum of 11 degrees, while Shimla recorded a maximum of 25.5 degrees. The life affected by the heavy rains in the state has not been able to get back on track yet.

People are still facing difficulties. Many HRTC buses are stuck in different places. Traffic is closed on about 600 routes. 5707 drinking water schemes are affected in the state. There have been 61 incidents of landslides and 44 incidents of floods in the state.