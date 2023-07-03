Monsoon will gain momentum after July 5; Light rain expected today

Shimla: Monsoon has slowed down in Himachal Pradesh for the time being, but after a few days the monsoon will pick up again. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be normal in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

During this, light showers of rain may occur in many areas of the state. After July 5, the weather will pick up pace again in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding heavy rains in ten districts of the state.

It rained in many areas of the state on Sunday as well. According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall in the state has been recorded in Nahan in Sirmaur district.

Five MM here, Bijahi in Mandi district and three MM in Rajgarh in Sirmour district, Wangtu in Kinnaur district, Kahu in Bilaspur district, Gohar in Mandi district, Mashobra in Shimla district, Sujanpur Tehra in Hamirpur district, Sarahan in Shimla and Solan district. One mm centimeter of rain has been recorded in Kasauli.

Maximum Temperature

Una 36, Shimla 24.4, Sundernagar 32.7, Bhuntar 34.4 , Kalpa 24.4, Dharamshala 27, Nahan 30.7, Keylong 25.4, Solan 28.8, Manali 27.8, Kangra 32.2 , Mandi 32.9, Bilaspur 33, Hamirpur 32.8, Chamba 33 and Dalah Sauerkraut 23.2°C

27 Killed so far

So far 27 people have died in the state due to monsoon. According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, a loss of Rs 242 crore has been incurred in the state so far.

The Public Works Department has estimated a loss of Rs 113 crore, while the Jal Shakti Department has suffered a loss of Rs 100.97 crore, Horticulture Department Rs 29 crore. 60 roads in the state have still not been restored. 1635 schemes of Jal Shakti Department are closed.