Even before the commencement of the Manimahesh Yatra, the traffic system is disturbed.

Shimla: Even before the start of the Manimahesh Yatra, the traffic system got derailed at Bharmour, the sub-division headquarters.

On Thursday, there was a jam in the portion from the office of the Jal Shakti Department to the PWD office. Due to this, the drivers as well as the passengers had to suffer a lot.

It is important that due to the non-availability of parking facility in the subdivision headquarters, vehicles are parked on both sides of the road.

In such a situation, in the event of heavy vehicles coming from both sides, a situation of jam is arising here. Therefore, the police personnel deployed to keep the traffic system smooth also had to sweat profusely here on Thursday.

The vehicle drivers have urged the administration not to allow vehicles to be parked on the roadside at jam-prone places.

