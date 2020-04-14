Manufacturing to begin soon in Himachal, revival plan ready

Shimla : Even though the lockdown in the state is likely to be extended by another fortnight the government could allow manufacturing in the industrial area in a phased manner with ministers, senior bureaucrats and heads of department attending office with skeletal staff from April 16.

Sources said though a formal announcement of the extension of the lockdown till April 30 will be announced tomorrow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, a revival plan for the economy has been chalked out. The government has its revival plan ready to restore the economy and bring back normalcy.

The Cabinet will hold its meeting on April 15. From the next day efforts will be made to resume the normal functioning of the government as chief minister, ministers, secretaries and heads of department will attend office daily though with skeletal staff. The holiday in schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions will be extended for the time being.

Most importantly, the works which were being undertaken by the PWD and Irrigation and Public Health Department will be resumed in the seven districts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti where there has been no case of coronavirus. This is being done primarily to restore the livelihood of the labour across the state who was engaged in road and building construction and also in various irrigation schemes. However, this will be done with a rider that only Himachalis who were on the labour rolls till September 2019 will be engaged and not new hands. To ensure that people from the outside the state are not engaged, the contractor will have to get his labour roll certified from the concerned SDM. The green industry and some pharmaceutical industry could also be given some concessions so that they can resume production. Cabinet meet tomorrow The Cabinet will hold its meeting on April 15

