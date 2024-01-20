23 promising students from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla shine in UGC NET-JRF exam

Shimla: National Testing Agency NTA announced the UGC NET Result 2023 of December session. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test for December session can check the result through the official website of UGC NET and also through the website of NTA.

Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to check their marks in the exam. Let us inform you that the UGC NET December, 2023 examination was conducted from December 6 to 19, 2023 on 83 subjects in 292 cities. The bright minds of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla have once again brought glory to the department.

Students pursuing M.Ed and MA education from the department have succeeded in the tough examinations of UGC NET and JRF. This is a moment of joy and happiness for the education department.

Six students of Education Department, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla have passed the UGC JRF and 17 students have passed the UGC NET examination. Chairman of the Education Department and Dean of the Faculty of Education, Professor Ajay Kumar Attri has extended hearty greetings to all the students.

The head of the department said that all these students have now qualified themselves for the examination of Assistant Professor and will definitely be working in a good position in the education sector in the future.

They got success

The students who qualified UGC JRF were Priyanka Gill, Bhupendra Kumar, Mandeep, Jyoti, Rachna Devi and Sahil and the students who qualified UGC NET were Lalit Sharma, Kamini, Ramesh, Pooja, Savita, Priyanka, Ranjana, Pankaj Thakur, Rupanshi Kashyap, Aishwarya Chauhan, Deeksha Sharma, Jyoti Sharma, Krutika, Sheetal Kishore, Ankush Patial, Rakshit Bhatia and Jyotsna.

Other professors of the department, Dr. Chaman Lal Banga, Dr. Yudhveer, Dr. Kanika Handa and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma have also congratulated all the students who passed this examination.