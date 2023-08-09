Uncontrollable truck overturned on pickup in Shimla, two people died in the accident

Shimla: A major accident has taken place in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. A truck lost control and overturned on the pickup.

Two people died in the accident, while many people were injured. After strenuous efforts, the injured were pulled out of the damaged vehicles and admitted to the hospital.

According to the information, near Shimla’s Dhalli Mashobra bifurcation, a truck overturned uncontrollably on a pickup moving from Kufri Road to Mashobra Road.

The truck driver and conductor received serious injuries. Those admitted to the hospital. At the same time, the pickup driver was also admitted to the hospital.

Two people got trapped inside the truck. Both were removed after a lot of effort. Two people died in the accident. Traffic was moved to one side during the accident. The truck and pickup were removed with the help of a crane.