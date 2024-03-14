CUET PG Admit Card released for examinations

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for the examinations to be held on 14th, 15th and 16th March 2024.

Candidates appearing for the examinations on these dates can download their hall tickets from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Admit card released for these examinations. NTA will release the hall ticket later for the candidates whose examinations are to be held on the dates after March 14, 15 and 16, 2024.

Candidates can download their CUET PG 2024 hall ticket from the website by using their application form number and date of birth. CUET PG examination is being conducted in three shifts from March 11 to March 28, 2024.

The first shift will run from 09.00 am to 10.45 am, the second shift will run from 12.45 pm to 02.30 pm and the third shift will run from 04.30 pm to 06.15 pm.