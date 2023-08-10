Heavy rain alert for two days in many parts of Himachal

Shimla: Yellow alert has been issued for two days of heavy rain in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. Monsoon remained weak in the state during the last 24 hours. It rained in the capital Shimla on Wednesday evening. The weather remained clear in other areas of the state.

The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at many places on August 10 and 13. The weather is likely to remain mixed on August 11 and 12.

Monsoon is forecast to pick up pace again from 13th August. The weather remained clear in Shimla till Wednesday evening. It rained in the city around 5:30. As soon as the weather opens in the plain districts, the mercury has started rising.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Una 35.0, Mandi 33.6, Chamba 33.3, Bilaspur 32.4, Sundernagar 32.3, Kangra 32.2, Solan 31.0, Nahan 27.7, Manali 27.5 and Shimla 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The state has received 53 percent less rainfall than normal during the last one week. From August 3 to 9, 69 mm of rain has been considered normal in the state. The state received only 32 mm of rain this week.

Bilaspur district has received four percent more cloud cover than normal. All the remaining districts received less than normal rainfall. On the other hand, during the monsoon season from June 24 to August 9, the state received 36 percent more rainfall than normal.

So far 231 people have lost their lives in the monsoon season.

This time, from June 24 to August 9, the state has suffered a loss of more than Rs 6731.13 crore in the monsoon. 231 people have lost their lives. 272 people have been injured. 914 houses collapsed due to flood, while 7641 houses were damaged.

During this period, 83 incidents of landslides and 53 incidents of flash floods have been reported. Apart from this, 267 shops and 2508 gaushalas have also been damaged.