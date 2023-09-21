Weather expected to remain clear in all parts of Himachal from this day

Shimla: Monsoon has weakened in Himachal Pradesh. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, rain may continue in the plains, low altitude and some central hilly parts of the state till September 25.

Monsoon may depart from the state after September 25. The weather is forecast to remain clear in all parts of the state from September 26.

The normal date of departure of monsoon from the state is 25th September, but in 2022 it will depart after eight days on 3rd October. In the year 2021, monsoon had departed on 8 October.

On the other hand, 66.7 mm rainfall has been recorded so far in the month of September, which is 27 percent less than normal. At the same time, the weather remained clear in the capital Shimla and other parts on Thursday. Even on Thursday, 34 roads, 317 electricity transformers and two water supply schemes were affected in the state.

maximum temperature

The maximum temperature was recorded in Chamba 32.6, Keylong 22.5, Dharamshala 30.0, Kangra 32.6, Mandi 32.9, Kalpa 25.2, Sundernagar 32.4, Bhuntar 32.1, Bilaspur 34.4, Shimla 23.6 and Kufri 20.4 degrees Celsius.