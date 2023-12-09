Himachal Public Service Commission: There will be negative marking in conductor recruitment.

Shimla: State Public Service Commission will conduct written examination on December 10 for the recruitment of 360 conductors in Himachal Road Transport Corporation. The exam of 100 marks will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. About 40 thousand candidates have applied for 360 posts.

There will be negative marking in the exam. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong question. In the examination conducted on the multiple-choice basis, if more than one answer is given, the answer will be considered wrong. There will be no negative marking in case of no answer.

If a question has two correct answers instead of one correct answer out of four options, then all those candidates who write any one of these two correct answers will not get the marks allotted for that question.

Public Service Commission Secretary Devendra Kumar Ratan said that without roll number, photo, identity card, entry into the examination center will not be allowed. Candidates arriving late will also not be able to appear in the examination.

Road Transport Corporation will run special buses for the examination. Candidates can collect information from the concerned bus stand in-charge in time. You will not be able to bring mobile phone, blue tooth or any kind of electronic device to the examination centre.

Legal action will be taken if this is violated. The Secretary said that the candidates should avoid any unwanted behaviour.

If any candidate is found involved in any kind of suspicious activities, strict legal action will be taken against him.

The written examination for conductor recruitment has been brought under the purview of the Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices Act 1984, hence action will be taken against the violators under the Act.