The first robotic lab will be built here, read full news

After setting up the state’s first space lab in Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin under district Bilaspur, now efforts have been started to establish Himachal’s first robotic lab in Bilaspur Jukhala Diet.

An amount of about Rs 22 lakh will be spent on this robotic lab. For this, efforts have been started by the Diet Jukhala administration. Soon the first robotic lab of Himachal will be ready.

Apart from the school children who come on educational trip to this lab, other people will easily take a tour of the universe by sitting in the lab.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Science Center has been established in Diet Jukhala, due to which people from other parts of the state also come here to visit.

Continuous efforts are being made to increase children’s interest in science, so that the young scientists of the state can easily get science information.

Taking this link forward, Himachal’s first robotic lab will now be constructed in Diet Jukhala.

It is being told that along with the virtual lab, other such equipment will be installed in this robotic lab which will make the people coming here feel like taking a tour of the universe.

For this, this equipment will be installed soon. School children will be able to easily study science related subjects here. Young scientists will benefit from this. This will increase children’s interest in science.