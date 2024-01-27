School Education Board released the datesheet of examinations, click now to see

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced the annual examination dates for the academic session 2023-24 for 3rd, 5th, and 8th regular classes in summer vacation schools; 8th, 9th, and 10+1 for open schools; 10th and 10+2 classes of regular and state open schools for compartment/category improvement/additional subject examinations been fixed.

The examinations of classes 3rd and 5th will be held from February 26 to February 29 from 9.45 am to 1 pm, while the examination of regular and SOS candidates of class VIII will be held from March 2 to March 12.

The timings of this exam will be from 8.45 am to 12 noon. The annual examination of regular candidates of class 9th and class 11th will be held internally at the school level only.

The Class 9 exam will be held from February 26 to March 6 from 8.45 am to 12 noon, while the Class I exam will be held from February 26 to March 22 from 1.45 to 5 pm. Class 10 exams will be held from March 1 to March 18 and Class 2 exams will be held from March 1 to March 30.

The timing of both the exams will be from 8.45 to 12 noon. On the other hand, Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma said that the board informed that the datesheet of all the classes has been released.

To see the date sheet of all classes, click on the official website of the School Education Board