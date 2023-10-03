The journey started with 665 buses, today 3400 vehicles, earning 60 to 80 crores every month.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation has entered the 50th year of its establishment. On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation celebrated the Golden Jubilee of its establishment.

With sweet and sour memories, on October 2, 1974, Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation was formed in place of Himachal Government Transport.

According to the information, earlier the name of HRTC was HGT i.e. Himachal Government Transport. During this period, Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation came into functioning, during that time there were 665 buses in their fleet and all these buses used to be of Tata company.

Today HRTC has 3400 luxury, super luxury and normal buses in its fleet and today Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses are running continuously on 2900 routes including small and big.

You will be surprised to know that there are 27 such categories in government buses, which are given free travel or some relaxation in travel. All children from class 1 to class 12 have been kept absolutely free.

Police also have the facility of free travelling, whereas employed women have to pay fare only for 15 days, the remaining 15 days are kept free.

For the children of institutions like college, ITI and medical college etc., fare has been kept for only five days in a month, and free travel facility has been provided for the remaining days.

Thus, there are a total of 27 such categories, which have been kept special exempted or free. Despite this, with tireless hard work and sweat, HRTC is earning an income of Rs 60 to 80 crore per month.

Number of electric buses will increase

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri says that under pollution-free transportation, electric buses will be included in greater numbers in the corporation’s fleet.

He believes that on the day the Golden Jubilee will be celebrated, Himachal Pradesh’s HRTC will prove to be a role model in government transport in the entire country.

HRTC is the first choice of tourists

The driver and conductor of HRTC carries out the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ with a smile despite the immense stress and pressure.

A total of 12 thousand employees are continuously providing their services in this corporation, while around seven thousand are also pensioners.

The drivers and conductors of HRTC have made the corporation an earning power. This is the main reason why tourists coming to Himachal feel proud to travel in HRTC buses because of the safe and pleasant journey.

Now Tata-Ashoka Leyland buses

After Bedford America Bus, Tata and Leyland started taking over the roads of Himachal Pradesh.

Today HRTC buses are providing 24/7 services in Delhi, Jaipur, Tanakpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Punjab, Amritsar as well as Spiti Kaza in Himachal.

Whereas in 1974, there were only a few bus stands in the state, today more than 60 good and modern bus stands have been built in the entire state.