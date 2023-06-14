Shimla’s Charvi created history like this, became Himachal’s topper

Shimla. Rohru’s Charvi Sakta has changed history in NEET exam. This daughter of Coaching Institute Vidyapeeth has topped Himachal by scoring 705 marks out of 720, while achieving 136th rank across the country has raised the flag of success.

Charvi has also emerged as a role model for those children who want to shape their future in the medical field.

Tell that about 20 lakh students participated in the examination, in which Charvi Sakta has secured the first position in the entire Himachal with 705 marks.

Charvi says that there was an expectation, but did not think that 705 marks would come. Charvi says that she has studied for eight to nine hours daily.

She would like to give the credit of her success to the parents and teachers, who got full support. Charvi says that she not only took coaching to pass the exam, but also studied routine at home.

Give equal time to all the subjects in the schedule. Lastly, given time for revision. The timetable was not fixed, it was a daily target.

Charvi says that she liked all the subjects, but liked chemistry the most. Charvi now wants to study medicine from AIIMS.