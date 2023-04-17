Big news for Himachal government employees, contribution in NPS stopped

Keeping its pre-poll promise to NPS employees, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s government has stopped NPS contribution from April 1, 2023.

However, the notification for amendment in the pension rules is yet to be issued to implement the old pension.

With the issue of office order to stop NPS contribution, it has become clear that old pension is also being implemented in Himachal from April 1 itself.

The state government was getting 1770 crore deposited as NPS contribution in the year. The government’s share in this was 14 percent and the employees’ 10 percent.

Apart from the NPS Association, several employee organizations have welcomed the decision to stop NPS contribution.