70 guests from 20 countries will reach Dharamshala today for the G-20 summit

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh has got a better opportunity to do branding across the world with the G-20 summit going to be held in Dharamshala.

This conference will be helpful in furthering the resolve of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to develop Kangra district as a tourism capital.

In this conference to be held on April 19-20, 70 delegates from different countries will come to Dharamshala to discuss science and technology. All arrangements have been made to make his stay in Himachal a memorable one.

The government has asked the district administration to ensure that all arrangements are made for the representatives of the G-20 group here. Along with this, they will also be introduced to the heritage, culture, food, art, and handicrafts of Himachal and Kangra.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr. Nipun Jindal says that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is determined to develop Kangra district as a tourism capital.

In such a situation, the arrival of the representatives of the G20 group here is very encouraging. This is a great opportunity for branding the state across the world.

He informed that preparations have been completed to welcome the foreign guests in Dharamshala.

He visited the airport and the venue on Monday along with ADC Saurabh Jassal and ADM Rohit Rathore along with all the administrative staff to final check all the arrangements.

Decorations in Dharamshala

Dharamshala city has been specially decorated for the G-20. DC Kangra Dr. Jindal says that apart from the decoration of Kangra Airport, branding and buildings on both sides of other roads along NH have been decorated in an attractive manner. The accommodation of the guests will also remain in Radisson Blu.

There will be a Discussion on New Research

Dr. Nipun Jindal informed that the latest research and innovations will be discussed under the theme ‘Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering’ at the G20 Summit to be held in Dharamshala on April 19-20.

70 delegates from different countries will participate in it. Hotel Radisson Blu has been earmarked for the G-20 summit.

Kangra tea will be served with Himachali dishes

Scientists, policymakers and experts from various countries coming to participate in the G-20 summit will reach Kangra airport on 18 April where they will be welcomed according to Himachali tradition.

Along with this, they will be served Siddu and other Himachali dishes and drinks like Apple Tea, Kangra Tea. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal said that there will be technical sessions during the day on April 19.

At the same time, a ‘gala dinner’ will be organized by the state government for the guests. The Chief Minister will also participate in this, the gala dinner will be organized at HPCA. Apart from Himachali caps and shawls, the Chief Minister will honor the guests with Kangra paintings.

In order to promote the folk culture of Himachal in this international-level G-20 meeting, the department will prepare gifts of traditional items here and give them to foreign guests. The department had just prepared the first list of these items to be given as gifts.

To gift the guests coming to the G-20 meeting to be held in Dharamshala, Kinnauri caps and shawls with flowers, traditional items of most of the district, metal crafts including Kinnauri shawls and caps, painting of Kangra,

Tea and Woodcraft, Rumal of Chamba, Honey, Jaris, Chukh and Thal, Metal Craft of Sirmour, a list of about 10 such items has been prepared which will be prepared in gift packs and given as gifts to the guests coming here.

Apart from this, Dangru, Narasingha can be included in the list of metal craft gifts.

Separate arrangements will also be made for the entertainment of the guests attending the summit. People will be entertained through the traditional folk dance here.

For the G-20 conference, foreign guests from 20 countries will start arriving at 8.25 am. Glimpses of mountain art and culture will also be shown at the airport.

Delegates will also do yoga

Apart from discussing technology and science in the G-20 conference, the delegates will also do yoga exercises. On April 20, courtesy the Department of AYUSH, a yoga session will be organized for the guests at the venue at 6.30 am.

In this session of about a quarter of an hour, the trainers of the AYUSH department will make the delegates practice yoga. After participating in the yoga session on 20th April, the delegates will be on a tour of Dharamshala and nearby places.

visit to the tea gardens

On April 20, the delegates will visit the tea gardens at Narghota in Dharamshala. They will also get to experience picking tea leaves in the garden. Apart from knowing the processing of tea at Maan Tea Factory, they will also taste different flavors of tea.

Apart from being face to face with Himachali art culture and crafts in the Kngra art museum, the delegates will also be able to experience live Kangra painting. The guests will return from Kangra airport on April 21.

An Exhibition will also be Organized

An exhibition based on science and technology, handicrafts will be organized by the state government at the conference venue during the G-20 conference.

In this, an exhibition related to innovation of science-technology will be organized by IHBT Palampur and Agriculture University.

At the same time, exhibition and sale counters of products related to handloom-handicraft will also be set up where the delegates will also be able to buy the products using UPI-based payment method.

Chief Secretary-DGP examined the preparations for G-20

State Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu visited Dharamsala on Monday regarding the G-20 meeting to be held in Dharamshala on 19-20 April.

During this, he examined the preparations being made for the G-20 meeting and took stock of the arrangements. The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police inspected all the places related to the meeting including Gaggal Airport, Radisson Blu Hotel, HPCA Stadium.

He said that it is a matter of pride for the state that G-20 meeting is being organized here. He said that all-out efforts are being made by the state government to make the G-20 meeting to be held in Dharamshala convenient for the delegates and they take away good memories from here.

He examined every aspect related to the hospitality of the G-20 meeting and the guests coming during it in Dharamshala and instructions were given to the local administration to make the arrangements at a high level.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal, DIG Santosh Patial, SP Shalini Agnihotri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Jassal, etc were present on this occasion.