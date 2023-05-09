Snowfall in the month of May in the high altitude areas of Kinnaur, the worries of gardeners may increase

After intermittent rains for the last three days in the tribal district of Kinnaur, a heavy increase in the cold is being recorded in the high-altitude areas of the district on late Monday night due to snowfall.

White sheet of snow has wrapped in many areas like tourist places Chitkul, Asrang, Nesang, Hango, Chuling, Nako, Chango, Kunnu Charang, and Ropa.

With the rain and snowfall in Kinnaur, due to cold winds blowing in the month of May, an increase in cold is being recorded. Around 6 inches of snow is being recorded in Chitkul, Asrang, Ropa etc. areas.

Snow has covered apple trees laden with flowers in many areas like Ropa, Nako, Asrang, Lippa, Nesang, Kalpa, Member, Thangi, Ribba etc.

These days apple flowering is on puberty in the high-altitude areas of the district. There is a danger of blowing snow on the apple flowers during apple flowering, but it is too early to say how much this snowfall would have affected the apple setting.

Let us inform that in the year 2021 also there was snowfall in the district in the month of April, due to which there was a significant impact on Apple.