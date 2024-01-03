Fog will prevail till January 6, Meteorological Department issues yellow alert

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has continued the yellow alert warning on haze. On Tuesday, the warning has been extended till January 6.

The Meteorological Department has predicted fog in Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra, Pawanta Sahib of Sirmaur, and Dhaulakuan, along with Baddi-Nalagarh of Solan, while the weather is likely to remain dry in the state.

Minus 5.2 degrees was recorded in Samdo and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Reckong Peo. The temperature in the state has been normal during the last 24 hours.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius, while Sundernagar recorded 1.6, Dharamshala 7.2, Una 5.8, Nahan 6.1, Solan 1.8, Kangra 2.6, Mandi 1.6, Chamba 3.4 and Narkanda 1.8 degree minimum temperature. Has been registered.

The last day of the year was three degrees hotter. An increase of three percent was recorded in the temperature on December 31.

Compared to last year, this time the average temperature on the last day of the year was seven degrees Celsius, whereas last year the temperature was around four percent. The weather department has cited lack of rain as a major reason for this.