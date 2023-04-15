Ambedkar brought all sections of the society on one platform, Chief Minister Sukhu saluted the constitution maker

Constitution maker Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar realized from his experiences that all classes should be seen with one eye. He said that after 75 years of independence, now all the communities have been able to gather on one platform because of his thinking.

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, contributed to the promotion of harmony, harmony and goodwill.

According to him, education is a powerful means of providing equal rights to every citizen to build an egalitarian society. He worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of the backward sections of the society and the poor. Inspiration should be taken from their life values and ideals.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the calendar of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Welfare Society. Artists of Information and Public Relations Department presented devotional music on the occasion.

Everyone paid floral tributes to the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Ambedkar Chowk. Education Minister Rohit Thakur, MLAs Vinay Kumar and Harish Janartha, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Ashish Kohli were present on the occasion.