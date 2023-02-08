CM Sukhu met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Discussed about Road Projects of the State

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi today.

During this, CM Sukhu discussed in detail various matters related to the state, especially the four-lane projects being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India and other national highways.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to expedite the construction works of the state’s four-laning projects, especially the Kiratpur-Manali, Parwanoo-Shimla, Chakki-Mataur-Shimla, Mandi-Pathankot, Nalagarh-Swarghat, Mubarakpur-Amb-Nadaun and Paonta Sahib-Kalaamb highways.

Speed should be provided so that their work can be completed in time bound manner. He also discussed about upgrading two-lane highways to four-lane and the construction of tunnels on national highways.

The Chief Minister also urged for the construction of a flyover for smooth traffic and the convenience of the passengers and the construction of the proposed ropeway in the state under the Parvatmala project.

The Chief Minister also urged to release funds for the repair work of national highways in view of the upcoming tourism season in the state.

He said that most of the tourists in the state come by road and keeping this in mind there is a need to further strengthen the roads.

Apart from this, a detailed discussion was also held regarding the centrally funded projects being implemented in the state.

He also emphasized on the upgradation of inter-state connectivity facility and the Union Minister gave his in-principle consent on this.

The Chief Minister said that all possible help and cooperation have been assured by the Union Minister on various matters raised in connection with the State.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister for his benevolent attitude towards the hill state and invited him to visit Himachal.

Related Posts