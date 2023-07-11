Holidays of all Employees Canceled, Disaster Management Act implemented, Orders Issued for all departments

Shimla: The Himachal government has canceled the holidays of government officials and employees by invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act in view of the devastation caused by the rains.

On behalf of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, these orders have been issued by Principal Secretary Revenue Onkar Chand Sharma.

The new orders state that under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, the leaves of all field officers and employees who are currently on leave are canceled and they are asked to join duty immediately.

This is being done so that there is no delay in the relief and rehabilitation work and it can be done in a time bound manner. It has been said in the orders that no officer or employee will go on leave without first sanctioning leave and this leave will be given only in emergency situations.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with administrative secretaries through video conferencing from Hamirpur on Monday and after that such orders have been issued.

Earlier it was decided to cancel the holidays in the Health Department, Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department, but now a similar order has been issued for all the departments. The state government will now take a decision on extending the school holidays beyond two days after seeing the weather on Tuesday.