Grewal casts a spell at Shivratri fair

Kanwar Grewal, a Punjabi Sufi singer, enthralled the audience during the first cultural night programme at the international Shivratri fair in Mandi town on Saturday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present at the event along with other dignitaries. Grewal enchanted the audience with his melodious voice and songs like ‘mast bana denge biba’, ‘toomba vajjda’, etc. The crowd was seen dancing to the tunes of songs sung by him.

Himachali artist Geeta Bhardwaj and Narender Thakur also entertained the audience with Pahari music. Hitanshu Manta, an Ayurveda doctor, also performed at the event.

Old Girls’ Band and Old Boys’ Band, a group of senior citizens of Mandi district, also performed on the stage. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the district administration which made the arrangements for the event.

Source : The Tribune

