Himachal weather : Department issued orange alert, round will last for three days

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has predicted major changes in the weather during the next 72 hours. Western disturbances are likely to become active in the Himalayan regions from late Thursday night. In view of this, an Orange Alert has been issued.

There will be rain and snowfall in the state for three days. Due to its impact, moderate to heavy intensity rainfall or snowfall may occur in lower, middle, and higher hilly areas.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the intensity and distribution of rainfall activity over many parts of the state is likely to increase from March 1 under the influence of Himachal Pradesh during March 1 to March 3.

There will be moderate to heavy rain and snowfall with isolated spells in the state till March 3. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Kangra and Kullu districts. During this period, more impact of weather will be seen in Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, Una, Shimla and Lahaul Spiti.

The Meteorological Department has also expressed the possibility of storm, lightning and strong winds, which will blow at a speed of around 40-50. The Meteorological Department has said that hailstorm will occur at different places in Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, and Una districts.

During this period, the average minimum temperature in Hamirpur and Bilaspur will likely be below normal. It is likely to be below normal during this period.

The Meteorological Department has said that roads, electricity and communication services are likely to be affected in the coming days. In such a situation, drivers may have to face difficulties. There will be disruption in traffic due to heavy snowfall on high hills.