Road accident in Sirmaur

Shimla: A major road accident has occurred in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, a Bolero camper vehicle met with an accident on the Bobri-Bashwa road under police station Shillai. Two people died while 17 were injured in the accident.

There were 19 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident. As soon as information about the accident was received, the police station in-charge, Shillai reached the spot with the team. All the injured were brought to Shillai Hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Kareena (19), daughter of Fakir Chand, resident of village Handadi, and Mohan Singh (62), son of Pritam Singh, resident of village Bashwa.

list of injured

Dalip (35) son of Punia Ram, resident of Bashwa.

Kajal (17) daughter of Sudhir Kumar, resident of Kwanu,

Driver Arjun (25) son of Chamel Singh, resident of Bobri.

Ritika (17) daughter of Bahadur Singh, resident of Bashwa

Raunak (18) son of Bansi Ram, village Bashwa.

Yuvraj (18) son of Santram, village Bashwa

Narayani (48) Devi wife Bansi, village Bashwa

Uttam (25) son of Pratap Singh, village Bashwa

Pratibha daughter (24) Mansa Ram, village Bashwa

Vijay (35) alias Bija Ram, son of Kalu Ram, village Bashwa.

Nirmala (20), daughter of Shri Sunder Singh, village Bashwa.

Vikram (34) son of Shuppa Ram, village Bashwa.

Abhishek (17) son of Jogi Ram, village Bashwa

Sunder Singh (40) son of Shobha Ram, village Bashwa.

Abhishek (18), son of Swaroop, village Bashwa

Vinod (45) son of Vijay, village Bashwa

Neha (17) daughter of Bansi Ram, village Bashwa