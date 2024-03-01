Snowfall begins again in Keylong, Manali, danger of avalanche falling

Shimla: As soon as the Western Disturbance became active, snowfall has started once again in Lahaul Valley. On Friday afternoon, heavy snowfall has started in Pattan Valley including Udaipur in Lahaul Valley, due to which electricity has started failing in many areas.

Udaipur has received about 4 inches of fresh snowfall so far, while 1 inch of snow has fallen towards the district headquarters Keylong.

Despite snowfall, movement of vehicles continues from Manali towards Lahaul via Atal Tunnel. However, there is also a danger of iceberg falling.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti Rahul Kumar said that Pattan area of the valley is receiving more snowfall. Therefore, people should not travel unnecessarily.

Jal Shakti and the Electricity Department has been asked to maintain the smooth functioning of water and electricity. On the other hand, snowfall has started in Manali also, due to which a glow is being seen on the faces of the businessmen.