4500 pump operators will be recruited in Jal Shakti Department, read full news

Shimla: 4500 pump operators, para fitters and multipurpose workers (MPW) will be recruited in the Jal Shakti Department of Himachal Pradesh. The department has fixed the recruitment rules.

These employees will be placed in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Dharamshala zones. The government has issued a notification. The department has constituted a committee of the superintendent, Executive Engineer and Superintendent for recruitment.

Employees are to be deployed at the Panchayat level. There is a shortage of staff in the department. Their deployment will provide relief to the department to a great extent, while the problem of water supply in the villages will also be resolved. After getting approval from the Cabinet, the department is starting the recruitment process.

Candidates with an ITI and diploma will get preference. The applicant must have passed 10th. They are to be deployed under the worker policy. The department will give a monthly honorarium up to Rs 5,500 to the employees.

They will be responsible for providing supplies including maintenance of water pump stations and storage tanks and will be required to work for 6 hours. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that a notification has been issued regarding the deployment of workers in the Jal Shakti Department.

Soon, applications will be invited from people and the recruitment process will be started. With this decision, while the youth will get employment, the public will also get relief.