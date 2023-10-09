Apply for teacher eligibility test by 30th October

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is going to organize Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on eight subjects in the state. For this, candidates can apply online from 9th to 30th October, for which candidates will have to apply on time.

After this, candidates will have to deposit online application late fee of Rs 300 from 31st October to 2nd November.

Candidates can correct the errors in the details while applying online in the online prospectus themselves from the prescribed dates from 3rd to 6th November.

The fee for General and its sub categories candidates will be Rs 800 and for SC, ST, OBC, PHH candidates the fee will be Rs 100.

Secretary of the State School Education Board, Dr. Major Vishal Sharma said that the board is going to organize teacher eligibility test on eight subjects.