300 Teachers will be Posted in Schools

Shimla: Under the new education policy in the state, 300 teachers will soon be appointed to promote vocational education. Advertisement regarding this will be released soon.

This time the center has given the approval to promote vocational education in 120 schools of the state, now the process will also start in this regard.

This year, a proposal was sent to the Center by the Department of Holistic Education to start new vocational subjects in different districts of the state.

In this, permission was sought from the Center to start courses including beauty, wellness, tourism, agriculture, food industry, and so on. Vocational subjects will be started in 120 new schools of the state this year.

District-wise details of subjects to be introduced in schools have been given on the website of the Comprehensive Education Department.

In this, approval was sought from the Center to start other courses including beauty wellness, tourism, agriculture, and food industry. Along with this, new recruitments will also be done under the overall education department to teach these subjects.

It should be noted that vocational courses are running in 900 schools of the state. At present, 11 other vocational courses including retail, health, and agriculture are being taught in government schools of the state to provide employment-oriented education to the students.

Courses like Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, ITS, Plumber, and Tourism & Hospitality are running in the schools.

In this regard, state nodal officer for vocational subject Dinesh Stata said that vocational courses would be started in 120 schools across the state. Approval has been received from the Central Government regarding this.

These courses will start

Automotive, Health Care, Tourism & Hospitality, Telecom, Security, Agriculture, ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services), BFSI (Financial Services & Insurance), Retail, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber, APPAREL (Apparel), Physical Education, Beauty & Wellness, Media and Entertainment courses will be conducted.