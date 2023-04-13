276 posts of Drivers will be Filled in Mandi Circle, Test will Start from this day

Himachal Road Transport Corporation is going to fill 276 posts of drivers on contract basis in Mandi circle. Himachal Road Transport Corporation Mandi Divisional Manager Vinod Thakur said that the preliminary driving test of the candidates would be conducted from April 17 to May 25 at the Corporation’s Divisional Workshop Mandi.

He said that the candidates coming under Mandi circle who have submitted their applications in the regional offices and are eligible, those candidates will be called through call letters.

The date of the driving test will be given to the candidates only through the call letter. The candidate will have to appear for the test on the date of the driving test and will not be allowed to take the test on other dates.