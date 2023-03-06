International Women’s Day, CM Sukhu Increased the Women’s Development Incentive Amount to One Lakh

Giving gifts to women on International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced increasing the amount of Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar from Rs 21,000 to Rs 1 lakh and district-level awards from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.

CM Sukhu participated as the chief guest in the state-level function organized by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Peterhoff, Shimla.

On this occasion, while congratulating International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister said that women have always made a remarkable contribution in giving direction to society.

He said that women discharge their duties as mother, daughter, wife and sister with full devotion.

CM Sukhu said that the Congress governments have always made ambitious plans and policies with a view to protect and respect the rights of women.

The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi paved the way for 33 percent reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies through the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments.

He said that due to the efforts of Sonia Gandhi, the bill related to 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies has been passed in the Rajya Sabha and after its passage in the Lok Sabha, it will be possible for women to play a strong role at the state and national level in the near future. Will be the medium.

He said that women have also played an important role in keeping Indian society alive.

Various schemes focused on developing a sense of self-respect among women will be launched in the state.

He said that Himachal Pradesh is the land of gods and our society has a rich tradition of giving due respect to women.

He said that the state government is starting new schemes for the development of women and children.

As soon as the Congress government came to power, it has taken concrete steps in this direction by first setting up the Chief Minister’s Sukh-Ashray Kosh of Rs 101 crore.

Chief Minister Sukh-Ashray Yojana has been started by the government so that destitute women and orphan children do not depend on anyone’s kindness.

The state government will take care of them till the age of 27 years and help them in making them highly educated and self-reliant.