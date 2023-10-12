Flying festival starts in Junga, Shimla

Shimla: Flying festival has started today in Junga adjacent to Shimla city. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the festival at 11.30 am. Arun Rawat, Managing Director of The Glide Inn was also present on the occasion. During this, paraglider pilots were seen doing acrobatics in the sky.

Like Bir Billig, Kawan valley of Junga has been considered suitable for paragliding. During the festival, programs were presented by the cultural groups of the Language and Culture Department.

Exhibitions and food stalls of self-help groups have also been set up. Himachali Dham has also been arranged for the participants taking part in the competition.

More than 60 paraglider pilots have registered for the festival.

More than 60 pilots have registered for the festival. These also include paragliders of Nepal. Local resident Pankaj Sen, Deepak Kumar said that Junga has been the capital of a princely state but till date no government has made efforts to develop the historical place from tourism point of view.

Flying festival is being organized for the first time in Junga. It is expected that Junga will get a boost from tourism point of view.