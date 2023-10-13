Dispute over 10 meter land ended, now four-lane will be built at Scissor turn

Shimla: NHAI has got great success in the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway. The dispute regarding the meter portion has ended here.

Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) has agreed to give the land and after this, the chances of full restoration of the four-lane damaged by rains have increased.

The entire National Highway has caved in at Kainchi Mod between Mandi and Kullu. Here at the bottom is the BBMB dam, followed by the National Highway and above it is the RTDC land.

The National Highway once again passes over this land. Due to RTDC’s ropeway station building being situated in the middle of this scissor of the National Highway, it was becoming difficult to restore the NH here.

In this regard, NHAI had first held a meeting with the district administration and then with RTDC and recently, NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit reached the spot along with RTDC officials and took stock of the situation.

After this, he agreed to hand over this piece of land to NHAI. Now NHAI is completing the construction of four lane without any hindrance, but still the biggest problem here is rioting.

The height of the road above the dam at Scissor Mode, where the road has collapsed, is about 30 meters. It may take about a month for NHAI to install this bridge. In such a situation, the chances of restoration of this part of four lane before Kullu Dussehra are also less.

NHAI will give two crore rupees

To ensure that the International Kullu Dussehra is not affected by scissor turn, NHAI has approved a budget of Rs 2 crore to PWD. PWD will use this budget to restore the old road reaching Kullu.

NHAI has also earmarked an additional amount of Rs 1 crore for the department if needed. This amount can be used in future.