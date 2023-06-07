Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane directly connected to National Highway Chandigarh-Manali

Shimla: The Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane is directly connected to the old Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. The railway flyover is ready on the link road built from Kothipura to the four-lane Mandi Bharari bridge on the National Highway.

The vehicles going from Shimla to Hamirpur and Kangra will get direct benefit from the connectivity of the four-laning with the old National Highway. Along with this, AIIMS Bilaspur has also become closer to four-laning with the opening of the link road.

Vehicles going from Shimla to Hamirpur and Kangra will be able to reach Kothipura directly on the four-lane through this link road. Vehicles going to these districts will no longer have to pass through Bilaspur city.

Vehicles will reach Bhaged directly from Kothipura on four-lane. This will also save about half an hour of time and oil.

Also, with the commencement of this link road, AIIMS will also be closer to Fourlane. Now it will take only 10 minutes to reach AIIMS from Mandi Bharari bridge of four-lane, which used to take half an hour earlier.

In case of an emergency like an accident on the four-lane, this approach route will prove effective to reach AIIMS. On the other hand, the people of Ghumarwin, Jhanduta and Shri Nayanadevi sub-divisions of Bilaspur will also be benefitted by this.

People of these three sub-divisions will be able to reach AIIMS in less than an hour from any place.

It may be mentioned that this link road was completed long back, but the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur rail line came in between on this link near Mandi Bharari.

Railway tunnel is being constructed in Mandi Bharadi. A flyover has been built on the approach road above this tunnel, under which the train will pass.

