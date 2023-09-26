Monsoon likely to depart from Himachal this week, clear weather in the state for a week

Shimla: Monsoon is likely to depart from Himachal Pradesh this week. At the same time, the weather is forecast to remain clear in the state for a week. There has been 38 percent less rainfall than normal in September and 22 percent more clouds in the monsoon season.

As the weather changes in the state, the coldness has increased. On Monday, the maximum temperature dropped by three degrees. Director of Meteorological Center, Shimla, Surendra Paul said that the state will remain clear till October 1.

Monsoon is likely to depart from the state this week. This time monsoon may depart soon. For the last few years, monsoon has been departing in the first week of October.

He said that the temperature will be low in the morning and evening this week. There is a possibility of increase in mercury due to sunshine during day time.

maximum temperature

On Monday, the weather remained clear in all areas of the state including the capital Shimla. The maximum temperature was recorded in Una at 32.6, Bilaspur 32.3, Bhuntar 32.4, Sundernagar 31.0, Kangra 30.2, Solan 29.5, Mandi 29.4, Dharamshala 28.5, Nahan 28.3, Shimla 24.6 and Manali 23.2 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, during September 1 to 25, the state received 70.2 mm rainfall. 113.6 mm rainfall is considered normal during this period. Apart from Kangra, Una and Bilaspur, all other districts recorded less than normal rainfall during this period.