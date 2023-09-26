Rudraksh sapling ready for the first time in Himachal, success achieved after ten years of research

Shimla: Farmers will be able to become rich by growing Rudraksha in Himachal. Its sapling has been prepared in Ayurvedic Research Center Jogindernagar after about ten years of research.

Trials to develop this Rudraksha plant in a nursery have started. In such a situation, soon farmers will get Rudraksha plants through the Ayurvedic Research Center Jogindernagar.

Earlier, in the only research center of the state, plants of Ashwagandha, Camphor, Tulsi, and Aloe Vera, which are among the medicinal plants, have also been made available to the farmers for production.

Now the team of Jogindernagar Ayurvedic Research Center has achieved great success regarding the production of Rudraksha in Himachal. The Rudraksh sapling is ready.

The plants will be ready as soon as its nursery is developed. After about ten years of research, Rudraksha flowers have been prepared and now its nursery will also be ready soon.

Let us tell you that the work of research, production, and promotion of Ayurvedic plants started after 1996 in the Ayurvedic Research Center which came into existence in the year 1958 in Jogindernagar.

At present, more than 540 different types of medicines are present in the research centre. Herbal gardens have been developed through this research center in Rohru, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur of district Shimla. Here the work of production, maintenance, and promotion of medicinal plants is done.

In humid and hot areas, the Rudraksha plant will be ready in eight to ten years. There are strong possibilities of Rudraksha plants being ready soon in Hamirpur and Jogindernagar of Mandi district of the state.