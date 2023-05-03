Old Pension Scheme’s SOP can be Approved in the Cabinet, Discussion on Teacher Recruitment is also Possible

A cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at the Secretariat on Wednesday at 3:00 pm.

During this, the SOP to be issued regarding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) can be approved.

There is also a possibility of discussion on formulating a policy to fill the vacant posts of teachers in schools located in remote areas.

Apart from this, a decision can be taken to close the upgraded and newly opened schools in the state after April 2022 on the basis of the low enrollment of students.

Several other agendas including the filling of vacancies in various departments can also be discussed in the meeting. The issue of water cess can also be taken up for discussion. Many budget announcements can also be approved in the cabinet meeting.