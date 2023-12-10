A total of 343 cadets passed out from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

Shimla: As soon as they took the last step in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 343 youth along with 14 Himachalis became part of the Indian Army. Along with these, 29 foreign cadets from 12 friendly countries also passed out.

Sri Lanka’s Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva took the salute at the parade. The parade started with the markers call at 8.53 am on Saturday morning.

Among the 343 cadets who passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and became lieutenants, the maximum number of 68 cadets are from Uttar Pradesh. At the second position, 42 cadet officers have been made from Uttarakhand.

This is a big leap for Uttarakhand in providing military officers. The parade started at 8.53 am with the markers call in the beautiful campus of IMA.

The cadets enthralled everyone in the audience with a spectacular march past. When the young army officers were taking their last steps, flowers were being showered on them from helicopters from the sky.

After participating in the Peeping and Oath Ceremony held after the parade, all the Gentleman Cadets became Lieutenants in the Army.

On this occasion, Western Command GOC Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, IMA Commandant Lieutenant General VK Mishra and a large number of military officers and family members of the cadets were present to encourage the young bravehearts.

Sri Lankan CDS General Shavendra Silva, who joined the IMA as a parade inspector, started his address with ‘Namaskar’ in Hindi. He talked about the cooperation that Sri Lanka gets from India.

Appreciated the instructors and cadets for the excellent parade. He said that after being selected among thousands to reach the academy, these selected youth have molded themselves as officers through rigorous testing.

Being an officer in the army is challenging. Because commitment towards the motherland and people is required.

Maintaining the behavior expected of subordinates is even more challenging. Sharing success with the team and facing failure head-on is the hallmark of a true leader. In case of war and peace, we will have to work with different strategies.

Foreign Cadet

Nine from Bhutan, four each from Sri Lanka and Maldives, three from Mauritius, two from Nepal, one each from Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

UP gave the most

68 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Uttarakhand, 34 from Rajasthan, 28 from Maharashtra, 27 from Bihar, 22 from Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 14 from Himachal Pradesh, 11 from Karnataka, 10 each from Jammu-Kashmir-Delhi, West Bengal. 9-9 from Kerala, 7 from Madhya Pradesh, 5-5 from Jharkhand-Orissa, 4-4 from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, 4 from Nepal origin (Indian Army), 3 from Chandigarh, 2 from Gujarat, Telangana, Assam, Manipur. There are 1 each from Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.