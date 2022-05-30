Oldest monument of Palampur faces neglect

The local treasury, considered to be the oldest building and a landmark of the town, is in a state of utter neglect. Despite repeated public requests, the state government has failed to repair and renovate this monument.

Its condition has turned from bad to worse during the last one decade. The authorities concerned have been a mute spectator and failed to ensure its upkeep.

The historic building was built by the British after the 1905 earthquake. It was declared a heritage asset by the state government in 2010. The then Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh, had directed the authorities concerned to maintain it properly.

This building was used by the British administration before the Independence. Later, the Kangra administration took it over and it continued to be used as treasury building.

In 2011, a new building of the mini-secretariat was constructed, where the offices of SDM and Tehsildar and other government departments were shifted. However, Virbhadra Singh issued orders that this building be kept intact and maintained as a heritage asset.

While inaugurating the new complex, the then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had directed the PWD to repair the structure and seek the assistance of the Archaeological Survey of India to install railings around the building to save it from further damage. However, the building continues to face neglect and is in a bad shape.

“The government should make efforts to conserve and promote its heritage and the art forms. A blueprint should be prepared for the conservation and promotion of the state heritage,” said Trilok Kapoor, a senior BJP leader and chairman, HP State Wool Federation.

