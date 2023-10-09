Outstanding honorarium released to mid-day meal workers in Himachal

Shimla: After the release of the budget from the Central Government, the Education Department has released the previous honorarium of mid-day meal workers. Rs 42 crore has been released by the Directorate of Elementary Education for honorarium.

In this regard, the Directorate has issued a letter to all the District Deputy Directors and instructed them to release the outstanding honorarium of mid-day meal workers soon.

Instructions have been issued to all BEEOs to release honorarium to mid-day meal workers at the rate of Rs 4000 per month.

This will be transferred to their bank accounts through e-transfer. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to release the honorarium for the coming month before the 7th.

It should be noted that the mid-day meal workers working in government schools of the state had not been able to get honorarium for the last six months. Due to this, these workers also surrounded the assembly.

After this, on September 30, the Center released the budget for mid-day meal. In this budget, the budget was released for honorarium including the cost of mid-day meal.

The Center has released the first installment for 2023-24. Now the mid-day meal scheme in schools will not be affected due to budget.