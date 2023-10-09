Disaster affected people will get free LPG connection and ration: Chief Minister

Shimla: The 173rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited was held in Shimla late Saturday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said that a scheme to provide free LPG connections and free ration to the disaster affected families has been started in the state and the eligible beneficiaries are benefiting from this scheme.

He directed the Food and Civil Supplies officials to monitor its effective implementation so that the affected families are not deprived of their due rights.

The Chief Minister said that all related facilities including LPG cylinder, pressure regulator, hot plate, safety pipe, cost of LPG domestic refill and blue book are being provided to the disaster affected families.

He said that the state government is also providing free ration to these affected families, under which the ration package includes 20 kg wheat flour, 15 kg rice, 3 kg pulses, 1 liter mustard oil, 1 liter soya refined oil, 1 kg double Contains fortified salt and 2 kg sugar.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make the corporation a completely digital, commercial and professional entity and ensure quality products to the consumers.

He said that the corporation should sign MoUs with leading companies like Godrej and Bajaj for purchasing FMCG products so that consumers can get quality products at affordable rates.

CM Sukhu also asked the Corporation to open 52 new fair price medicine shops in various government health institutions across the state for the convenience of the patients and to provide them medicines and other surgical equipment at reasonable rates so that quality medicines are available to the patients. Can be done.